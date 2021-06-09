Ryan Reynolds Created A Father's Day Gin Cocktail Called... "The Vasectomy"

Just in time for Father’s Day, everyone’s favorite celebrity dad, cultivator of an almost constant stream of dad jokes, has come up with a genius idea. Ryan Reynolds invented a Father’s Day cocktail called “The Vasectomy” because of course he did.

The Deadpool actor decided to celebrate Father’s Day, which lands on June 20 this year, a little early with a new cocktail. Using Aviation gin, of course, as he is one of the co-owners of the company.

“It’s Father’s Day,” the father of three girls says in a short video shared on Twitter. “But if you don’t mind, we’re going to celebrate with the mother of all cocktails. The Vasectomy.”

Why is it called The Vasectomy, you ask? “No reason in particular,” according to Reynolds. Although he does go on to make frequent references to reference the “joy” of having children in his life.

Cranberry juice is “sweet, just like their little smiles.” Tonic, so bubbly, “just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night’s sleep.” Store bought lemon juice “if the little ones have you running around a bit today, the little scamps.” And finally Aviation American Gin, “the world’s highest rated gin for the world’s highest rated job. Dad.”

At which point he pours almost the entire bottle of gin in the glass. Hence, The Vasectomy.

Ryan Reynolds made a delicious cocktail called The Vasectomy for Father’s Day.

As dad to 6-year-old daughter James, 4-year-old daughter Inez, and 1-year-old daughter Betty with wife Blake Lively, Reynolds has long been making jokes about his parenting struggles to entertain us all. Like last Father’s Day, when Reynolds released a Father’s Day ad with Aviation gin on social media where he pretended to be super proud of his gin bottles instead of his three daughters. “When I had my first, my life changed immediately. I didn't think my heart could get more full,” he said. “Then along came the second and sure, I'd never been busier, but life just got better and better. A couple years later we had a third. And the little one makes me so proud. They're the light of my life. And with three kids in the house, I need them more than ever."

That’s the thing about Ryan Reynolds. He’s always there with the dad jokes. And if he can sell some gin in the process, even better.