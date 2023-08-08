Sandra Bullock has been taking a break from acting to focus on her family since last March. The Miss Congeniality star told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 that she needed to be “in the place that makes me the happiest.” And that place was with her children and her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who recently passed away.

Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall has died after a three-year battle with ALS.

On Tuesday, a family representative for Bryan Randall, who had been with Bullock for eight years, announced that the photographer had died after a three-year battle with ALS. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a fatal nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and ultimately causes the loss of muscle control.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the family said in a statement to People. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Bryan Randall was 57 years old when he died, and was dad to 30-year-old daughter Skylar Staten from his previous relationship with Janine Staten.

The couple first met when he photographed her son for his birthday.

Bullock first met Randall, who was a model before he switched careers to become a photographer, when he photographed her son Louis for his birthday in January 2015. While the couple never married, Bullock opened up about her commitment to Randall in a 2021 Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” she said at the time. “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Randall was a consistent present with both of Bullock’s children as well, saying in that same interview that he set a good example for the whole family. “He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

She adopted her son Louis in 2010.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bullock adopted her son Louis Bardo Bullock in January 2010 when he was just three months old. Little Louis was born in New Orleans, and at the time Bullock was still married to tattoo artist Jesse James. The couple ended their marriage just two months later when James admitted to cheating on Bullock, and she went on to finalize the adoption as a single mom. “He’s just perfect, I can’t even describe him any other way,” she told People at the time. “It’s like he’s always been a part of our lives.”

She adopted her daughter Laila in 2015.

Bullock made Louis a big brother in 2015 when she adopted 3-year-old Laila, who had been living in foster care in Louisiana. “When I look at Laila, there’s no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here,” the Bird Box star told People at the time. “I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time.”

Both her kids have big opinions.

In 2022, Bullock opened up about her kids having strong opinions in an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “My kids are so funny, so strange, so cool, a little too smart for what I’m comfortable for right now,” she said at the time. “You can’t spell in front of them anymore, you can’t sidebar because they're listening.”

She even gave a little insight about her life at home, talking about son Louis’ mixology skills and daughter Laila’s tendency to try to be the “alpha” at school, even going toe-to-toe with Channing Tatum’s daughter Everly at the time.

Their little family just suffered a loss. But it sounds as though they will all be there for each other.