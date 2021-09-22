Halloween
15 Scary (But Not Too Scary) Movies For Kids
Halloween is the perfect time for scary movies, so we’ve come up with a list of films with just enough scares for every age
Whomst among us doesn’t love the spooky thrills of Halloween season? This is the time of year for atmospheric creepiness and exhilarating scares. Kids like to get into it, too, but “scares” and “kids” is a sensitive matter. Because, yeah, we want them to be able to get in the spirit, but we don’t want them crying at bedtime and sleeping in with us until New Year’s Eve because they’re scared of monsters they saw on TV. But don’t worry: balance can be reached, as evidenced by these scary movies for kids that you can watch as a family!
The trick is figuring out just what kind of scary your kid can handle, and a lot of that comes down to age: what’s scary for a preschooler isn’t going to be scary for a tween. That’s why our list includes some information on the types of scares you can expect, who would likely be scared by them, and a highly scientific* “fright factor” scale measured in (what else) silly little ghost emojis! 👻 This can help you navigate which movies might be just scary enough and which you might want to skip until next Halloween...
*not really, but it’s fun.