As 2021 approaches, more and more Americans will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which should signal a return to a more normal life. Eventually. But in the meantime, Sesame Street's new book Even Grouches Wear Masks! is perfectly timed to help normalize wearing masks for little ones who might find it frustrating. Because if Oscar The Grouch can deal with wearing his mask with his unibrow and his bad temper, we can all probably find a way to muscle through.

On Wednesday, Penguin Random House released a new book called Even Grouches Wear Masks!, featuring all of the popular characters from Sesame Street happily wearing their face masks. Not just Oscar The Grouch, but also Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and more. The book, written by Andrea Posner-Sanchez and illustrated by Random House, is full of "bright, colorful photos of the lovable muppets wearing masks throughout this paperback book. And they’ll laugh while they’re learning how to stay healthy — and keep their friends and family healthy, too," according to the description.

The picture book is full of fun, colorful photos that could go a long way to comforting kids during this difficult time. And who better to make them feel at ease than the gang from Sesame Street?

'Sesame Street' has a new book for kids about wearing masks.

Kids might be getting a bit more accustomed to wearing face masks as the pandemic stretches on, but Even Grouches Wear Masks! is a great book to help them understand why they're so important. Especially since medical experts like the nation's top immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning everyone that COVID-19 safety measures will be a part of our lives for quite some time, even with the vaccine rollout, according to The New York Times.

Sesame Street has truly been going above and beyond for kids throughout the pandemic, rolling out fun, educational programming on YouTube to keep kids engaged, like cooking shows with Cookie Monster himself. Sesame Street has also co-hosted a series of Town Halls with CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta answering questions families might have about the coronavirus lockdown.

The next few months could be especially difficult for kids. As everyone waits for the vaccine to be administered and herd immunity to be achieved, life will go on much as it has during the pandemic. Protective face masks, hand washing, social distancing, and travel limitations could go on for some time, as medical experts told CNBC.

Even Grouches Wear Masks! will hopefully make this transition a bit more bearable for kids. If Oscar can do it, so can they.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.