Shawn Johnson’s Daughter Drew Is A Little Princess In This Adorable Self-Care Video

Being a toddler is hard work. From rejecting every carefully planned lunch your parents make you to thinking up new and exciting ways to act out when you don’t get your way, things can get downright exhausting. Shawn Johnson’s 2-year-old daughter Drew, whom she shares with husband Andrew East, knows this all too well. When she isn’t diving into a swimming pool or training like a mini gymnast, she is engaging in some much-needed self-care.

Johnson posted a video of Drew and her friends on Instagram yesterday, and she the queen of the nail salon. In it, the toddler is wearing a sunflower dress with a colorful leopard-print headband bow in her hair. A pink terry cloth robe is fastened over her dress, and she’s soaking her feet in a mini tub filled with bubbles. Drew is resting against a pink pillow and sitting next to another toddler in a “birthday girl” shirt and pink sequin shorts; both of them have their nails painted. Another girl sits on the other side of the birthday girl, with her mouth to her glass the entire time. It is the picture of bliss.

As if the moment couldn’t get any cuter, Johnson says, “cheers!” and Drew and her friend clink champagne glasses filled with juice and take a sip. It is 100% toddler goals (and mom goals, too).

“I want to be @drewhazeleast 🥂,” Johnson captioned it (same). Soaking your feet, drinking bubbly, hanging out with your best girlfriends, getting your nails done, looking beautiful — what could be better?

Fans thought so too, with one person commenting, “STOP IT.” Another wrote, “Precious! Totally she’s a diva.”

“If this isn’t the cutest thing I’ve ever seen 😍,” someone else wrote.

Johnson and East, who also share son Jett, 1, announced yesterday that they are starting a newsletter for families called FamilyMade. This will be “parenting, relationships, and family conversations delivered to your inbox every Monday and Friday,” according to their website. They also helped parents in May 2022, when they started the free Baby Formula Exchange to connect parents who needed formula with parents who had extra, unopened formula to donate.

If anyone needs a little R&R at the nail salon, it’s these two hardworking parents. Maybe they can go on their next date night, but in the meantime, they’ll have to live vicariously through Drew and her friends. A mother’s sacrifice truly never ends.