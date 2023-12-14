Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her husband Andrew East just welcomed their third baby. The couple, who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Drew and 2-year-old son Jett, announced that their third baby was born via C-section and her heart has has tripled in size.

The couple took to their Family Made newsletter on Thursday to announce the arrival of their third baby, who was born on Dec. 12. They decided to take a few days as a family before announcing the news, but did not share the baby’s sex or name.

“Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for!” Johnson East said in the announcement. “Recovery is always a process and I’ve learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in. The third time around feels so surreal because even though we’ve done this twice before, there’s still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time.”

“You spend your whole pregnancy wondering how you could possibly love another baby just as much as your first two and then in an instant your heart expands and basically triples in size, it’s incredible. Being a mom is truly my favorite thing,” Johnson East added.

The couple first announced that they were expecting their third baby in July on their Couple Things podcast as well as their social media platforms. “We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby,” Johnson East shared in a statement. “After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren’t, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we’re confident this one is here to stay. We wanted to wait a while to officially announce the news. Here’s to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again!”

The baby’s birth on Dec. 12 was especially significant for Andrew East, who noted in the couple’s statement that his own father was born on Dec. 9 and “passed away unexpectedly” on Dec. 27, 2022. “So December is a really impactful month for us. Having our baby born so close to my dad’s birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us,” per People.

One thing we know for sure, this couple is over the moon to welcome their third baby. Just in time for the holidays.