Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Reveal They're Expecting Baby #3 In Sweet Vlog

Former Olympian Shawn Johnson East is getting ready to do the balancing act of a lifetime. She and husband Andrew East announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their third child together. This means a new sibling for 3-year-old daughter Drew Hazel and 2-year-old son Jett James, and it also means these young parents are about to be outnumbered.

The couple took to their Instagram, YouTube, and podcast episode on Couple Things to announce that they are expecting a third time. “We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby,” Johnson East shared in a statement. “After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren’t, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we’re confident this one is here to stay. We wanted to wait a while to officially announce the news. Here’s to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again!”

The couple waited a little longer this time around to tell the world that they were expecting than they did before Hazel’s birth in 2019 and Jett’s birth in 2021, and Johnson East explained to FamilyMade that “this might be our last go around and so this time we wanted to do something different. Now that we have kids to share the news with, it’s been special to take a little extra time to soak in the excitement as a family of four.”

The couple have been very forthcoming with their pregnancies and parenting journey in the past, even taking to their Youtube channel to share Johnson East’s heartbreaking miscarriage with the world in 2017. So it makes sense that they would want to keep those early days of pregnancy to themselves this time around.

While the couple didn’t share details like due date or the baby’s sex, we can only hope that Johnson East brings back a little experiment she tried with her husband when she was expecting son Jett. Strapping a 14-pound ball to the football player’s stomach and having him walk around with it so he could feel just how uncomfortable pregnancy can get in an effort to “build empathy.”

We’re pretty sure it worked, but let’s try it again to make sure.