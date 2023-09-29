Shrek made it very clear in his first movie that he did not want anyone to stay at his swamp. It was rather the theme of the 2001 movie loosely based on the 1990 William Steig picture book Shrek. The ogre wanted all of the magical talking creatures hiding out in the forest evicted off his property, because he really had created his own little sanctuary full of slugs and mud and even his beloved outhouse. So he is really not going to be happy when he finds out that his swamp is fully available on Airbnb in the Scottish Highlands. Hosted by the one magical creature he could never quite evict, Donkey. Who will presumably be on hand to make waffles.

This Halloween, Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb will be made available in the Scottish Highlands for a two-night stay because apparently Donkey is swamp-sitting and ready to host some guests. The swamp is described as a “stumpy, secluded haven” complete with the requisite “BEWARE OGRE” sign, rustic interiors, magical forests, and of course, a special outhouse.

You can stay at Shrek’s Swamp and use his outhouse. Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said in a press release. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

You can sleep in Shrek’s bed. Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

Bookings open on Oct. 13 on Airbnb for a two-night stay for up to three people that will cost guests $0. Because Shrek’s Swamp is a refuge for magical creatures, and aren’t we all magical creatures in our own way? You can even dine by “ear wax” candlelight at his dining room table, and we really hope that is a joke because it sounds sort of disgusting.

You can sleep at Shrek’s Swamp. Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

Airbnb is not kidding about the outhouse, noting it is the only bathroom on the property and located 20 feet from the main building. On the plus side, however, guests will get to enjoy a fresh batch of waffles in the morning and a little parfait. Because as Donkey tells us, everybody loves a parfait.

Visit Shrek’s Swamp despite the “BEWARE OGRE” sign. Alix McIntosh/Airbnb

You can request to book Shrek’s Swamp beginning Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST at airbnb.com/shrek. While the stay is free of charge, guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland. A small price to pay to stay at Shrek’s Swamp.