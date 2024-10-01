Sirius XM Launches Disney Jr Radio

Get ready for that ride to daycare to get just a little bit more pleasant. Romper can exclusively announce that SiriusXM has launched Disney Jr. Radio, the ultimate preschool station featuring all your kiddos favorite music and stories from their favorite characters. Best of all, you can listen today!

The channel will be “hosted” by iconic Disney characters and feature hit songs from kid-friendly shows like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, SuperKitties and more. Hot Dog! Programming will mirror a typical preschooler’s day inspiring play, learning, growth, and rest. Some things to look forward to include...

Mickey Mornings

Who better to start your day with than Mickey? The Mouse himself will help guide kiddos as they get dressed, brush their teeth, eat breakfast, and more. The motivational energy and playful learning songs are perfect for the drive to school from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. EST every weekday morning.

Disney Jr. Hits

From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST, you’ll hear all your child’s favorite Disney Jr songs, from Doc McStuffins to Spidey. So if you’ve ever had the theme song to SuperKitties stuck in your head (whomst amongst us...?) sorry to say this isn’t going to help you. But it’s definitely going to help your kiddo get their wiggles out or enjoy sitting in their carseat. And let’s be honest: you secretly love having the excuse to belt out the Hot Dog song.

Disney Jr. Let’s Play!

Hosted by one of Disney Jr’s newest heroes, Ariel, this hour (12 noon to 1 p.m.) features upbeat, high-energy tunes that will get them out of their chairs, away from their screens, and dancing around in no time. This also has the benefit of getting them good and tired for...

Disney Jr. Lullabies

This program features gentle, soothing songs perfect for a restorative rest or good night’s sleep sleep every day at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm EST.

Disney Jr. Live On Tour

SuperKitties’ very own Bitsy hosts this hour (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.) which features lively tunes for the car or home, perfect for dancing or family sing alongs.

Disney Jr Radio is an extension of SiriusXM’s Disney Hits, channel 133. Don’t have SiriusXM? No problem: eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free, which you can check out here.

If you’re already a SiriusXM customer: happy listening!