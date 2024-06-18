If you have a toddler or preschooler in your house, there’s a very good chance you’re extremely familiar with Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. But Season 3 has some exciting, brand new developments in store that we doubt anyone saw coming... and that your kiddos are going to be really excited about. What’s the only thing better than Spider-Man and his friends? Spider-Man and his friends plus dinosaurs.

For those of you not familiar with the series, it follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy — aka “Team Spidey” — who work together to keep their community safe with high-flying heroics that won’t scare or overstimulate the younger viewers out there. And now we’re going to be treated to a new series of shorts to kick off a Season 3 arc featuring the “Dino-Webs” as our heroes have somehow developed the ability to turn into dinosaurs! Fighting crime just got a lot easier.

Having trouble imagining such a thing? Great news: you don’t have to! Because Romper has a first look at “Go Dino-Webs Go,” a musical look at our prehistoric web-slingers, which will premiere June 18 on Disney Jr. (8:55 a.m. ET/PT) and next day on Disney+.

The “Dino-Webs” story arc will include a whole new set of heroes and baddies for Team Spidey to team up and face off with, including White Tiger (voiced by Descendants: The Rise of Red star Kylie Cantrall), Lizard (voiced by Bumper Robinson) and Trapster (voiced by Deva Marie Gregory).

This gentler, more kid-centric version of the beloved Marvel franchise is perfect for little ones who want to get in on the superhero craze, but aren’t quite old enough to handle the high-stakes action of the movies (or even the older comics or cartoon series). We love that Spidey and His Amazing Friends not only offers little ones an outlet to explore the genre without getting scared off, but caters to the things they love. And who doesn’t love a Spider-Man themed T-Rex?