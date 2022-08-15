Snoop Dogg Is Releasing A Breakfast Cereal Called "Snoop Loopz" For A Good Cause

Snoop Dogg is contributing to the morning school routine in his own unique way. The legendary rapper, philanthropist, and proud father will be coming out with his own cereal called “Snoop Loopz.” Not to be confused with the famous Kellogg’s cereal, Fruit Loops, Snoop Loopz is currently in development and set to hit store shelves sometime in the near future.

Snoop Loopz will be a multigrain, gluten-free cereal, enriched with fiber and vitamin D, according to the product’s website. “MORE Corn, MORE Flavor & MORE Marshmallows that’s what separates us from the Rest. If you like Fruit Loops then you will LOVE SnoopLoopz!!,” friend and fellow rapper and master entrepreneur, Master P, shared on his Twitter page, on Aug. 13. The “No Limits” mogul reposted the image on his Instagram with the caption, “The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood#familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!”

Snoop Loopz will be distributed through the “Gin and Juice” icon’s Broadus Foods business, which also includes Mama Snoop’s oatmeal, grits, and pancake mix. Proceeds from the cereal will benefit the Los Angeles nonprofit organization, Door of Hope. “The heartbreak of homelessness can’t be solved by providing a bed for the night, a hot meal and a shower, or financial assistance alone,” Snoop said in a statement on his Snoop Loopz website. “We address the root causes of homelessness with our holistic approach, while simultaneously keeping families together. We listen to our families, give them a voice, advocate for them, and empower our families with the tools they need to succeed.”

A release date for the cereal has not been announced yet.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, also has a successful wine and cannabis line called Leafs by Snoop. Not to mention, he is best friends with Martha Stewart! The pair had a cooking show together and Snoop recently helped her celebrate the opening of her new restaurant on the Vegas strip.

But at the end of the day, he loves the kids and gives back tremendously to his community. In fact, in his spare time, he is a little league football coach and founder of The Snoop Youth Football League. “I don’t even look at this as philanthropy,” he told Billboard in 2016 about his community efforts. “It’s just what I love to do: help.”