Instead of looking back on the last year as the year when she and Joe Jonas filed for divorce, Sophie Turner is choosing to see 2023 as her “year of the girlies.” Her Instagram carousel of photos shows that she really did enjoy a fun year of time spent with the women in her life, and she plans on doing more of the same in 2024.

Turner took to Instagram to share photos from her year alongside friends like Taylor Swift, Olivia DeJonge, Sabrina Carpenter, and others. The photos show her posing for fun bathroom selfies and sitting in cafes with her friends and sitting in the stands of a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. There was even a very adorable photo of the Game of Thrones star making daisy chains in a chair with her friend, not to mention a short skiing video.

She captioned the carousel, “2023 was the year of the girlies. 2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent,” and we’re going to bet that she’s including 3-year-old daughter Willa and 1-year-old daughter Delphine in her year of the girlies. We just know we won’t be seeing any pictures of them because of totally legitimate privacy concerns.

Turner’s post got a round of applause from her followers on social media. “The girl throwing the wine everywhere having the time of her life is the 2024 vibe we all need,” one said.

“The GIRLS have got u and that’s all u need,” another commented. One person called the photo carousel, “matriarchy at its best,” and it was a lovely reminder of how much the mom of two might have needed her friends this year especially.

Turner went through a very difficult and very public separation from Joe Jonas, which happened in September after five years of marriage. The couple were embroiled in a custody battle over their two daughters, with Turner filing a lawsuit against Jonas and demanding the “immediate return” of their daughters to England. After some back and forth, she eventually agreed to keep their daughters in New York City until they could work out an arrangement. In another case of “year of the girlies,” Turner actually stayed at Taylor Swift’s apartment with her daughters.

Further proof that her female friends really do have her back.