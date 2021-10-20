Steph Curry’s latest venture is filled with sunny days that are sweepin’ the clouds away. The three-time NBA champion has created a line of shoes with Under Armour inspired by Sesame Street! Curry’s partnership with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the beloved children’s television show, will honor the iconic muppets in seven different styles of sneakers.

“Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message,” Curry said in a press release for his new collection of Curry Flow 9 shoes. “It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves.”

“I love to be creative on the court, try new things, and show different sides of myself,” Curry added. “The Sesame Street characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play.”

Each of the Curry Flow 9 shoes are customized to a specific Muppets character. For example, the “Count It” shoe is modeled after Count von Count and has the satin exterior of The Count’s cape with a matching interior inside. “The Talking Trash” is inspired by Oscar the Grouch and has a metallic tongue tab, which is supposed to resemble the trash can. And the “Taking Cookies” shoe with fuzzy, fur interior is inspired by Cookie Monster.

Don’t worry, he didn’t forget about Elmo or Big Bird; a shoe inspired by them is called “Play Big.”

Under Amour

No doubt that Sesame Street plays in Curry’s own household; he and his wife Ayesha share two daughters and one son together, Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3. The couple has long been advocates for kids. Last month, for instance, the Currys participated in an effort to feed, teach and engage Black children in the Oakland, California community, using a school bus.

The “Count It” and “Big Bird” shoes will be available for purchase on Nov. 19 and retail for $160, according to Under Amour. A release date for the rest of the collection is expected to be announced in the coming months.

The footwear collection is not Curry’s, or his wife’s, first time working with Sesame Street. Back in March, the couple appeared in an episode on Sesame Street to teach kids about the importance of eating a healthy breakfast and the letter “C.”

As for the Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street shoes, they are an update from the Curry Flow 8s. And if you zoom into the sock liner of each shoe, you’ll see the iconic Sesame Street sign inside. Classic!