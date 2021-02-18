Pregnant Bindi Irwin Calls Her Baby A Sweet Nickname Inspired By Her Dad

He might be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten by the family who loved him. Indeed, Steve Irwin inspired the nickname pregnant Bindi calls her daughter who's due to be born very soon, as she told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview, and the original "Wildlife Warrior" is living on through his grandchild.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child some time in the next few weeks, and naturally as they get closer and closer to meeting their baby girl, Bindi's father, the late Steve Irwin, is on her mind. The Crocodile Hunter died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef, leaving his wife Terri Irwin behind with young daughter Bindi and toddler son Robert.

His legacy has been carried on by his family, and it seems the next generation of Irwins will be doing the same. Throughout her pregnancy, Bindi has referred to her baby girl as "Baby Wildlife Warrior," a nickname she told Entertainment Tonight was inspired by her dad. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior'. Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," she said.

Bindi went on to explain to the news outlet, "I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."

It seems likely that her daughter will indeed be a Wildlife Warrior like her mother and grandfather before her.

Bindi Irwin's dad inspired her nickname for her baby girl.

Sadly, Steve Irwin did not live to see his daughter become a mother. But Bindi is certain that he would have been a wonderful, involved grandpa, as she told People. "He would've been a good, good grandpa," she told the magazine. "Yeah, he really would've been. I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

As Bindi gets closer to her due date, she continues to keep her dad's memory alive. She recreated a lovely moment during her third trimester, a sweet photo of her dad kissing her mom's baby bump when Terri Irwin was pregnant with brother Robert. She's calling her daughter a Wildlife Warrior in honor of her dad. Bindi's daughter won't get to meet her grandfather, but she'll know him. Her family will make sure of that.