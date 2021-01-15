Bindi Irwin Recreated A Precious Moment With Her Dad In Her Newest Pregnancy Photo

To mark her third trimester, Bindi Irwin recreated a pregnancy photo her late father, Steve Irwin, took back in 2003 with her and her mother Terri Irwin when she was pregnant with their youngest child, Robert. It's truly a precious moment, but let's all take a moment to give Terri Irwin full credit for doing a trendy bare bump pic a few decades before it really became a thing. Bow down to that queen and her daughter, who is carrying on the glorious tradition.

Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child, a baby girl, later this year. This will also be the first grandchild for Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin of Crocodile Hunter fame, who died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray. On Jan. 14, the expectant mom decided to honor a little piece of her family history by recreating a pregnancy photo her own parents had done.

In the new photo, Irwin is smiling as Powell, who she married last March, kisses her bare pregnant belly. In the second photo, mom Terri is smiling as Bindi and husband Steve kiss her bare belly.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," Irwin captioned the post.

Bindi Irwin's baby belly gets a kiss from her husband.

Irwin is nearly due to give birth. Her pregnancy seems to have progressed at lightning speed, but maybe that's down to the pandemic and time becoming something of a confusing concept over the past year. One minute she was sharing a photo of her very first baby bump with her "very energetic" little girl, and in the blink of an eye she is wearing her husband's work shirts because hers won't button up over her "gorgeous bump," as Powell shared on Instagram.

Time marches on, and soon enough there will be a third generation of Irwin women on the planet. Another little environmentalist to make the world a better place.