Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares She Was Diagnosed With Autism

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis shared that she was diagnosed with autism as an adult and having the diagnosis has “changed” her life.

Over the weekend, Tallulah shared a throwback video from her childhood on Instagram, showing her being carried by her dad, who appears to be speaking to reporters on the red carpet. While he speaks, Tallulah is touching the side of his head and playing with his ear as the patient dad just continues to go about his business. “Tell me your [sic] autistic without telling me your [sic] autistic,” she captioned the video with a laughing emoji, and this was the first time she shared her diagnosis publicly.

Her older sister, Scout LaRue Willis, wrote in the comment section, “she’s stimming,” which is characterized as repetitive behaviors that are self-stimulating, behavior that is often associated with an autism diagnosis.

For her part, Tallulah elaborated a bit in the comments section, calling herself “neurospicy” in one reply. She added in another, “Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life.”

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects brain development. The spectrum is far-reaching and different for everyone, and adults being diagnosed with autism is becoming more and more common, including Amy Schumer’s husband Chris Fischer, who was diagnosed after the couple married.

Tallulah has also opened up about her struggles with ADHD and an eating disorder in an essay on grief last May. As she was trying to come to terms with her father’s dementia diagnosis, Tallulah explained in an essay for Vogue, “I know that trials are looming, that this is the beginning of grief, but that whole thing about loving yourself before you can love somebody else — it’s real,” she wrote at the time.

Tallulah’s decision to share her diagnosis was applauded by followers on social media, with many people also praising her dad for his “unfazed” reaction to his daughter. “I love how unfazed your Dad is here,” wrote one user, while another added, “This is actually beautiful to watch, his way of being with you as a kid.” One more said, “His care for your feelings is magic. Take it from someone who didn’t grow up with a father. I’m so happy you have moments captured in the vault of Forever.”

“Understanding the assignment is an understatement,” yet another commented. “Pure love and dedication to u girls.”