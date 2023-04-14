Tan France & His Husband Rob Are Expecting Their Second Baby Via Surrogate

The Queer Eye family is growing by one more! Fashion expert Tan France and his husband Rob announced they are expecting their second child together via surrogate. The couple welcomed their son Ismail in August 2021 and their second baby is due soon — this summer!

“We’re expecting our second baby,” France announced during an interview on Bobbie’s Milk Drunk podcast. “We have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple, and so yeah, we are due not so long from now.”

France told People they “were over the moon” when they found out their surrogate was pregnant around Christmas last year. “It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I could’t believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling.”

On Instagram, France said the parents-to-be “couldn’t be prouder to share” that their 21-month-old son Ismail is “going to be a big brother!” Chatting with the hosts of Milk Drunk, France explained why he and Rob wanted their children to be close in age. “We wanted him to have someone that will be his person that he’s tethered to,” France said. “I’m really close with my siblings and my husband is really close with his, so we wanted to create a family where [our child] would have more support other than just Rob and I.”

Since they were expecting Ismail in 2021, France has been open about their surrogacy experience and his desire to become a dad, sharing in an essay for Romper that his “dream was to be a stay-at-home dad.”

The Queer Eye star has also addressed questions they’ve been ask about their decision to use surrogacy. “We decided on surrogacy as opposed to adoption. A lot of people ask about this, and a lot of people have really aggressive opinions that they insist on sharing,” he wrote for Romper in 2021. “The way I feel about it is this: If adoption is right for you, it’s right for you. If surrogacy is right for you, it’s right for you. You go with the option that makes the most sense for your life. I see the benefits in both, but Rob and I always felt clear that we wanted a surrogate. Also, people may not realize what a difficult process it is for gay parents to adopt. We have extra limitations and extra hoops to jump through.”

And it sounds like he will be just as candid and open this time around. “Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate,” he shared on Instagram on Thursday. “I’m excited to share more about our journey through surrogacy, becoming dads of two and a few choice words for anyone with opinions on our choices.”