When Queer Eye’s Tan France first met his husband Rob, he told him almost immediately he wanted to be a father. “My dream was to be a stay-at-home dad and to be married,” he shared in an essay for Romper. “‘I want four or six, preferably six children,’ I told him. Then I told him the names that I’d already picked out for my first two.” The couple has wanted to welcome children ever since, but life kept getting in the way. So you can imagine how excited he was to become a first-time dad and just how sweet France’s photos of his son Ismail. You can just feel his excitement and joy through the screen.

Tan and Rob France hired a surrogate in 2020 to carry their baby boy, using the down time of quarantine to finally realize their parenthood dreams. “At the time, we thought we’d have six weeks off,” France explained to Romper. “It’s ridiculous now — we were silly to think we’d be back to normal in six weeks. But we decided to use that social distancing time to go through this process.”

And thank goodness they did, because now Ismail is here to delight us all.

“Welcome To The End Of Being Alone”

Tan France is getting emotional about his baby boy.

In August, France shared a simple photo holding his baby boy’s hand along with lyrics to a song by Brand Carlile: “Welcome to the end of being alone inside your mind. Tethered to another and you're worried all the time. You always knew the melody but you never heard it rhyme.”

The proud dad added that “these lyrics have never hit so deep.”

Home At Last

Tan France is a proud dad.

The excited dads brought their baby boy home on Aug. 2 after spending three weeks in the NICU. “Give our son a warm welcome,” France wrote on Instagram. “Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Best Baby Announcement Ever

Tan France shared his baby news.

France delighted his fans when he shared the news of his impending arrival with the most iconic announcement ever: Holding his son’s sonogram in front of his stomach and looking like an absolute madonna.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Anniversary Of Their Big Day

Tan France couldn’t wait to be a dad.

In May, France shared a throwback photo from the day “we started our Baby journey” the year before. Flashing a peace sign and smiles under their masks. So happy, you can see their smiles all the way to their eyes.

Ismail is clearly a very loved little boy.