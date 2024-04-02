Target's Popular Car Seat Trade-In Event Is Right Around The Corner

It’s that time of year again. The days are getting longer, the trees are starting to flower, and Target’s 2024 car seat trade-in event is just around the corner. The popular event gives parents and caregivers the opportunity to get a nice discount on an upgraded car seat from Target when they trade in their old one. It’s a win/win for your wallet and the environment.

Starting on April 14 and running until April 27, people across the country can head out to their local Target to trade in their old, expired, or even damaged infant and child car seats. Target will deal with your car seat for you and recycle it, which would really be enough in and of itself when you are trying to run kids around town. But even better, Target offers a 20% off coupon for a new car seat. Don’t need another car seat? That coupon is also good for select baby gear. You can use that coupon for one new stroller, for example, or a high chair, bouncer, rocker. Maybe even a super practical stroller wagon for days when your family is going to be out and about together.

All you have to do is head to your local Target with your car seat and drop it off in the designated box inside the store. From there, scan the QR code on the box and tap “Add to Target circle bonus.” Your bonus will be in your Target app wallet. The bonus will stay there until you have used it twice (that’s right, you get two times the savings), or it expires. And you can even stack up the bonus with other offers for even more savings.

Best of all, Target’s car seat trade-in gives you a valid excuse to enjoy a lovely Target run or two.

If you are unsure about whether or not your child needs to move up in a car seat, you can check out the guidelines for shifting from a rear-facing to forward-facing car seat right here.

Target first started the car seat trade-in program back in 2016, and has so far recycled more than 2.6 million car seats, according to the company, which amounts to around 39 million pounds. Keeping 39 million pounds of waste out of landfill sites and helping parents save money. There’s a reason we all love a good Target run.