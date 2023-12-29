Taylor Swift’s Brother Got Travis Kelce A ‘90s Gift That Made Him “Feel Like A Child”

Just picture it. It’s 1994, you’re watching Rick Moranis and Ed O’Neill coach rival pee-wee football teams in small town Ohio. There’s Becky “Icebox” O’Shea, Coach Danny’s tomboy daughter/cheerleader-turned-linebacker who was loved by every ‘90s girl. Devon Sawa as quarterback Junior Floyd. And, of course, Rashid “Hot Hands” Hanon who glues his hands to his chest during the big game. If any of this rings a bell to you, you’d be thrilled to get the Christmas gift Taylor Swift’s brother Austin gave her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

During Dec. 29’s episode of Kelce’s podcast New Heights, which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that Swift’s 31-year-old brother Austin made him “feel like a child” with the Christmas gift he got him this year. Along with their parents, Austin joined his sister to watch the Chiefs play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25 and was dressed up in a full Santa suit at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, complete with a sack for gifts.

“It was a full commit. He killed it,” Kelce said on the podcast. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag.”

“[He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time … Little Giants,” the NFL star revealed.

Taylor Swift standing next to her brother Austin during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kelce, 34, was born on Oct. 5, 1989, so it absolutely checks out that Little Giants is one his favorites. Little Giants premiered in 1994 and is not available to stream on any of the major platforms right now, so we’d have to agree with Kelce’s brother Jason that the retro gift was pretty “dope.”

Swift’s whole family has been taking time to get to know Kelce since the two started dating earlier this year. In November, Swift’s dad and Kelce sang and danced to the pop star’s songs all night long during one of her concerts in Argentina. And Swift has hung out with Kelce’s mom Donna at several of his games. Page Six also reports that their families spent Christmas together at Kelce’s home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hopefully they were able to dust off an old VHS player and watch Little Giants the way the ‘90s intended.