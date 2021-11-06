This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.

Then Jim Carrey made the grouchy, green guy his own in the 2000 classic, followed by Benedict Cumberbatch’s version of The Grinch in 2018. No matter which version of this Dr. Seuss story you watch, you can’t help but hate to love the bitter Grinch ( or whatever he is) who hates Christmas, the whole Christmas season, and steals all the presents from Whoville, including the roast beef and can of Who-hash. So as we get ready for Christmas, here are all the times the Grinch airs on TV this year and all the times we can sing “Fah Who Foraze” (because let’s face it, that’s one reason we love these movies!).

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

TBT and TNT are airing the mean one throughout the months of November and December. See the following dates below:

TBS:

Saturday, Nov. 6: 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 20: 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 11: 8 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. ET

TNT:

Saturday, Nov. 6: 6:27 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 18: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. ET

NBC

Friday, Nov. 27: 8 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, there are streaming options. Starting on Nov. 1, the original Grinch became available for streaming on Peacock. Premium plans start at $4.99 a month.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

It’s plenty of opportunities to celebrate the ‘holiday cheermeister’ during Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas.

Saturday, Dec. 2: 8:20 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 3: 4:35 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 8:20 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 8: 5 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 10: 12 p.m. & 9:20 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 16: 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 18: 9:40 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 19: 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 23: 9:15 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 24: 6 p.m. ET

You can also catch the “holiday-hubie-whatie” on Netflix.

The Grinch (2018)

Grammy-winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams narrates the most updated version of this Seuss classic. It’s also the only one that has the Grinch waking up to Pharrell’s “Happy” song. Like the 2000 version, Freeform delivers with the premieres:

Wednesday, Dec. 8: 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 9: 3:50 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 18: 7:40 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 19: 4:10 p.m. ET

Watch Freeform on the app or stream it with a Hulu Live TV subscription or Sling TV.