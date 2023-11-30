In between wallowing in self-pity at 4 o’clock, staring into the abyss at 5, jazzercise at 5:30, and then solving world hunger, you can certainly squeeze in watching all three versions of How The Grinch Stole Christmas on TV this holiday season. Based on Dr. Seuss’ 1957 children’s book, The Grinch is a classic and watching it all December long is a tradition. Mr. Grinch has taught us so many life lessons over the years — for starters, Max is precious cargo and we must always protect his legacy — so here’s everything you need to know to watch The Grinch on TV in 2023 and feel all toasty inside.

When the original animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) airs on TV.

The original animated movie about our favorite curmudgeon whose heart is “two sizes too small” was first released as a TV special on CBS in December 1966. It has a quick runtime of just 26 minutes and currently has several TV airings scheduled:

Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS

Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. on TBS

Dec. 17 at 5:03 p.m. ET on TNT

Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. on TBS

Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Peacock

The 1996 cartoon version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is also available to stream on Peacock whenever you’d like.

When Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) airs on TV.

Jim Carrey’s 2000 version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is arguable the most quotable. Be honest, how many times have you found yourself saying “Am I just eating because I’m bored?” Or, “If I can’t find something nice to wear I’m not going!” Thankfully, you can find this version on TV just about every day in December 2023:

Dec. 2 at 8:50 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 8 at 5:40 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 15 at 8:40 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 16 at 4:35 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 20 at 5:35 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 23 at 10:20 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 24 at 2:55 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

If you happen to miss the TV airings, the 2000 version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be also available to stream on Peacock between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31. Until then, you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video for $3.79 or purchase a digital copy for $7.99.

When the newer animated The Grinch (2018) airs on TV.

The third adaptation of The Grinch from Illumination stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the green grump who hates Christmas along with more recognizable voices like Rashida Jones, Pharrell Williams, and Kenan Thompson. There are several airings of 2018’s The Grinch scheduled:

Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 2 at 12:05 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 2 at 12 a.m. & 2 a.m. ET on FX

Dec. 4 at 6:55 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 8 at 3:40 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 9 at 1:05 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET on FX

Dec. 11 at 12:30 a.m. ET on FX

Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 14 at 5:10 p.m. on Freeform

Dec. 17 at 4:20 p.m. on Freeform

Dec. 22 at 5:15 p.m. ET on Freeform

Dec. 23 at 3:10 p.m. ET on Freeform

If you don’t have cable, the 2018 version of The Grinch from Illumination is available to stream on Peacock. You can also rent it on Amazon Prime Video for $3.79 or buy a digital copy for $9.99.

Whichever version you decide to watch this December, you’ll feel the spirit of Christmas in Whoville. And probably start talking in rhymes and looking up recipes for a festive roast beast. T’is the season!