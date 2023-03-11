The Last of Us on HBO Max has been something of a revelation for fans unfamiliar with the wildly popular video game of the same name. Sure, we’ve all seen zombie movies and apocalyptic series like The Walking Dead, but The Last of Us has hit different. Maybe it’s the blend of horror mixed with beautiful, genuinely touching emotional moments. Maybe it’s just Pedro Pascal making us all fall in love with his character Joel. Whatever it might be, we need to know everything we can about Season 2 of The Last of Us before the first season comes to an end.

Will there be a The Last of Us Season 2?

Right out of the gate, The Last of Us was hugely popular with fans. The story follows grim outcast Joel as he is charged with protecting Ellie (Bella Ramsay) in order to find the cure for an infection that took over the planet 20 years earlier. The two find themselves battling fungi-like zombies, other people, and sometimes even each other as they travel through dangerous cities together. After the first two episodes of The Last of Us premiered on HBO Max, the streaming giant immediately ordered a second season.

Production for The Last of Us Season 2 is expected to start later this year.

While it’s early days yet, the second season of The Last of Us is expected to begin production later this year.

When will The Last of Us Season 2 premiere?

No word yet on when Season 2 of The Last of Us will air, but we do know the first season took around 200 days to film in Canada plus several extra months to complete all of the special effects like those creepy clickers. And since the second season was only ordered two months ago, it seems likely that the second season will not air until at least 2024.

Will Joel and Ellie be back in The Last of Us Season 2?

Joel and Ellie are obviously the heart and soul of The Last of Us, but will they make it to Season 2? According to producer Craig Mazin, the answer lies in the structure of the video game. “The first season is the events of the first game,” Mazin told Consequence. “And if you have played the game, you can tell from watching the marketing materials that we’re also covering the events of the Left Behind DLC.” If this is the case, the good news is that the second season should feature Joel and Ellie as they were in the extension of the video game. Perhaps along with a new girlfriend for Ellie named Dina as there could be a time jump of five years.

How many seasons of The Last of Us could there be?

Don’t expect the series to go on and on, apparently. “This isn’t the kind of show that is going to be seven seasons, or six,” Mazin told Consequence, adding “I just want to make sure that if someone sits down to watch an episode of The Last of Us, it’s awesome, every single time. It is not designed to just go on and on.”

It might not go on and on, but we do know The Last of Us on HBO Max will continue to keep us glued to our screens on Sundays for at least two seasons. That’s a whole lot of Pedro Pascal to enjoy.