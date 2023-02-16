The time has nearly arrived for Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid to hit theaters. In mere months the world will get to see Halle Bailey sing her sweet heart out as Ariel, the mermaid princess who falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) and unwisely enlists sassy sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to help her. As we prepare to join Ariel under the sea, Disney has dropped a new trailer to give us a little taste of what we can expect. Ariel singing, fish swimming, and the briefest tantalizing glimpse of Ursula herself. We can’t wait.

On Feb. 15, Disney Studios dropped the second trailer for The Little Mermaid, which will be released in theaters everywhere on May 26. The 30-second trailer sees Ariel swimming with her pal Flounder and her mermaid sisters, all of whom are daughters of King Triton (Javier Bardem) and living her best life on the ocean floor. Until, of course, she makes her way to the surface and meets Prince Eric. The man she loves so much she’s willing to trade her voice for legs in a terrible deal with Ursula.

At the very end of the trailer we get our first glimpse of Ursula. Laughing ominously as she glimpses out from over the top of one of her tentacles, eye makeup and eyebrows on point.

Ariel herself Halle Bailey shared several glimpses of The Little Mermaid’s new trailer on Instagram with the reminder that it’s “just 100 days until it arrives in theaters.” As for Melissa McCarthy, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was “so excited” to play the iconic role of Ursula, “I'm so excited to see it in its full glory,” she said last March. “Doing the Mermaid and working with [director] Rob Marshall and doing one of my favorite villains of all time was an out-of-body experience. I loved it. I loved every second of it and I cried like a baby on my last day. I was like, 'I don't want to leave. I don't want to leave. I don't want to leave.' So, every single part of that process was amazing and beyond.”

Seeing just a glimpse of Ursula, who is arguably one of the most charming Disney villains of all time, should be enough to get you excited about seeing The Little Mermaid in theaters on May 26. We know it’s enough for us.