The Final Season Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Officially Has A Trailer

We’ve all been waiting for ages to finally see how all of the little threads in Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel get pulled together. So many storylines that will need to be wrapped up, and wrapped up soon. Because Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is going to be the curtain call for Midge and the rest of the gang. And it looks like they have every intention of going out with a bang. So tits up! Here’s everything we know so far about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5.

Note: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Where will The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 pick up?

So what do we need to remember heading into the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? The fourth season finale finally saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) answer that age old “will they, won’t they” question with a resounding yes, they will. Then there’s Joel (Michael Zegen) expecting a baby with girlfriend Mei (Stephanie Hsu), Rose (Marin Hinkle) continuing to thrive with her matchmaking business even as she’s getting threats from the competition, and Susie (Alex Borstein)... well, being Susie. Trying to get gigs for Midge that are a cut above being an emcee at an illegal strip club after she was fired by Shy Baldwin. That’s a lot of storylines and a lot of ground to cover.

The new trailer reveals Midge wants to “break every rule there is.”

A new trailer sees Midge admit that she wants to “break every single rule there is” while seeking her great big life. Suzy seems to be thriving, with a new office space that looks quite legitimate. Midge is struggling to get a foothold in her career, and it looks like she has set her sights on a talk show. She’s also set her sights on Milo Ventimiglia, who appears to have a moment with Midge on the subway before the two get separated. A new love interest, perhaps? And what about Lenny Bruce?

When will Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiere?

Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on April 14 on Amazon Prime Video, so make sure to set some time aside.

Whatever happens in the fifth season, this will be the curtain call for Midge. It was announced last fall that Season 5 would be the last for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Brosnahan confirmed this news with a lovely Instagram post featuring a personalized cake and a caption that read, “We had our last table read yesterday. It kicked off a series of lasts we’re about to share over the next few weeks. Many, many feelings. Gratitude most of all. Can’t wait to share this last hoorah with all of you.”

Put April 14 in your calendar to watch Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Maybe even watch the first four season as a reminder.