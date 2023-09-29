The Office Fans Feel The Same Way About A Reboot As Michael Feels About Toby

Greg Daniels, the showrunner behind NBC’s massive hit series The Office, is reportedly planning to reboot the series. Which was, let’s all remember, itself a reboot of the BBC series The Office starring Ricky Gervais as David Brent. So Daniels is looking at doing a reboot of a rebooted show, and yes, The Office remains one of the most popular series of our generation. But truly nobody wants to see it rebooted.

Several news outlets have reported that Daniels is planning to reboot The Office, which ended in 2013 after nine seasons on NBC. Details about the reboot, including whether or not the original cast would return, a synopsis, and premiere details, are still thin on the ground. Particularly in the wake of the WGA strike that came to a tentative resolution earlier this week.

Daniels did hint at the direction a reboot might take in a 2022 interview with Collider, saying at the time, “[The Office] was such a wonderful and rare experience that obviously you don’t want to just go back to it and kind of possibly disappoint people when right now, they couldn’t be happier about it,” he said. “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The]Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars.”

Regardless of what shape a reboot might take, the general consensus on social media appears to be a big “no thanks.”

The chemistry of the original cast with Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) at the helm was really the driving force behind The Office and its mega success, and many people think Daniels should leave well enough alone.

The Office holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people, and it seems to be a general need to preserve that place and enjoy the series for exactly what it was that has people saying a hearty “no thank you” to a reboot.

How would The Office even work without the likes of Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), or Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) behaving exactly as they were in the original? There’s simply no going back.

Most of us are happy to rewatch old episodes of The Office for comfort, like a familiar old t-shirt or a cup of tea or one of Pam’s many cardigans. We don’t want a new cardigan, we just want to rewear the old one. Again and again and again.