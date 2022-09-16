Disney+ is really hitting it out of the park with the nostalgic holiday picks this year. First off we get Hocus Pocus 2, and now the streaming giant is reviving another beloved classic for Christmas. Scott Calvin is back in a new Disney+ series called The Santa Clauses, as are several other faces fans will be excited to see return.

Scott Calvin is back in The Santa Clauses.

It’s been a long time since we have visited this particular version of the North Pole, with former toy designer and divorced dad of one Scott Calvin taking over the role after he accidentally scared the original Santa Claus off his roof. He struggled in his new job before eventually finding a wife in The Santa Clause 2 and defeating Jack Frost (Martin Short) in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, all of which sounds pretty exhausting. No wonder it looks like he’s ready to turn in the big red suit in The Santa Clauses.

Santa wants to hang up the red suit for good in the Disney+ series.

A new teaser trailer for The Santa Clauses shared by Disney+ on Sep. 10 revealed that Santa Claus himself, played once again by Tim Allen, “has an announcement to make.” His elves gather around as he explains to them that, “For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire.”

The elves start to have meltdowns all over the place, and Santa asks, “We have a grief counsellor, right?” He goes on to hold interviews for a new Santa Claus, and former NFL star Peyton Manning applies for the position but doesn’t appear to get it. Which is fine because he gives off a strong impression of trying it out just to show off to Tom Brady.

The Santa Clauses series premieres on Disney+ this November.

Including everyone’s favorite elf Bernard, played by David Krumholtz, who shared a photo of himself in full Bernard gear with the caption “Miss me?” on Instagram. Bernard And the answer is a resounding yes. Eric Lloyd reprises his role as Charlie, while Elizabeth Mitchell is back as Mrs. Claus.

Fans are super excited for The Santa Clauses.

Fans could not be more excited to see the return of The Santa Clause franchise, particularly now that we know Bernard is back. “The legendary Bernard lives on,” wrote one social media user, while another noted, “Tim Allen looks more like Santa Claus than ever before.”