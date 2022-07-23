HBO Max is giving us a second season of The White Lotus, this we know for sure. The streaming service shared a sizzle reel of some upcoming shows and cleverly snuck a moment or two from the second season of The White Lotus in among some other shows like Westworld and the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. As exciting as it is to see glimpses of the second season of one of the best shows to come from HBO Max in 2021, what will that look like for parents? Is the new season of The White Lotus going to be one you can watch with your kids, or are you better off waiting until they go to bed?

The White Lotus moves to Sicily.

Season 2 of The White Lotus sees a whole new crop of guests arriving, as well as a different hotel manager, apparently. In a clip from the second season, Sabrina Impacciatore greets guests to “The White Lotus in Sicily,” much as Murray Bartlett welcomed guests in the first season (and anyone who watched the first season remembers what happened to that hotel manager the first time around). The new cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall,Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco, all of whom will either be guests of the resort or staff members.

Jennifer Coolidge is back. On a Vespa.

The clip also sees returning guest Jennifer Coolidge arriving on a Vespa, clutching the back of a man and obviously living her best life. Apparently the events of the first season weren’t enough to dissuade her from giving The White Lotus another go.

Can you watch it with your kids?

Speaking of the events of the first season of The White Lotus, I think most of us can agree that season was definitely not for kids. Common Sense Media gave it a 17+ rating because of sex, nudity, and drug use. And let’s face it; there was a lot of sex and drug use, not just little snippets. There was also a lot of swearing and of course, the season ended with a murder.

What is The White Lotus rated?

The first season of The White Lotus on HBO Max was rated TV-MA for sex and nudity, violence and gore, profanity, alcohol and drug use. In other words, it had everything.

Season 2 of The White Lotus should see more of the same.

While a release date has not yet been set for the second season of The White Lotus, it seems likely that there will be more of the same coming. Which means you shouldn’t watch it with your kids but you should absolutely plan to watch it yourselves. If only to see Coolidge’s Tanya’s triumphant return.