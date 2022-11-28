TV

Jennifer Coolidge as TANYA MCQUOID-HUNT in The White Lotus Season 2.
Fabio Lovino/HBO

14 Baby Names Inspired By The White Lotus That Deserve A Round Of Aperol Spritzes

Ciao, bella!

Fabio Lovino/HBO

If you’re looking for a baby name with a little extra sizzle, zest, continental flair, look no further for your inspo than The White Lotus Season 2. With Sicily as the backdrop, sunshine, and intrigue, you really can’t go wrong.

Aperol Spritz

Yes, it’s a cocktail. But it’s a fizzy, fruity, quintessentially European cocktail that makes everyone happy. Doesn’t that sound like the perfect description of an ideal baby?Fabio Lovino/HBO
Tap