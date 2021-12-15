Tia Mowry Shares Photo Of Herself Going Through "Moment Of Tough Anxiety" In Candid Post

In a candid post about her own struggles and journey with anxiety, Tia Mowry-Hardrict shared two selfies on Instagram to show that while many are used to seeing all smiles, there are moments she’s coping with “tough anxiety and weird doubts.”

“I want to take a moment to be real with you guys,” she began her Instagram post, which included one photo of her looking nonchalant, cradling her hand in her head, and another of her with a slight grin. “Y’all are used to seeing me in a photo like the second (swipe), but that’s not always the case. In this first photo, I was really going through a moment of tough anxiety and weird doubts and had just had a cry. And even though it was a really hard moment, I took this photo because I wanted to visually see what I was going through and witness my rawness -- so I could grow through it.”

Mowry-Hardrict, who shares two children, daughter Cairo and son Cree, with her husband Cory Hardrict, went on to talk about vulnerability and the importance of not holding that load and sharing it with others. “A lot of time we’re taught to hide these feelings, but I think when you’re vulnerable with yourself (and others) you find a certain kind of strength that you didn’t know you had,” she added.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), African Americans are 20% more likely to deal with mental health problems, including anxiety and depression, because of judgmental factors and the stigma of mental health in the Black community. The disproportionate impact of Covid-19 is also a factor, the ADAA notes.

Mowry-Hardrict has long been an advocate for self-care and mental health. During an interview with Adrienne Bosh for her You Are The Anser blog back in January, the Anser co-founder opened up further about her mental health struggles, having a village, and safe space.

“People see me as someone that has it together, but a lot of people are shocked to know that I have anxiety,” the Family Reunion star told Bosh during their virtual chat. “I have a lot of anxiety issues. You mentioned tribe, and that has been very beneficial for me in making sure that I am honest and that I have that safe space where I can express what I'm feeling at the moment.”

Mowry-Hardrict went on to encourage those struggling with mental health to seek help if they’re experiencing depression, anxiety, or not feeling themselves. “The person on the other side should be able to understand and be forgiving,” she stressed on her blog. “Hopefully, that tribe that you have will be able to support you.”

The Game alum has also shared her personal remedies for combatting anxiety. “I learned how to relax and prioritize self-care, whether it was meditating, taking a nap or indulging in some red velvet cupcakes,” she told Bustle in November. “Once I started to focus on that, I had a better grasp of my day-to-day, which made me feel less anxious.”

Mowry-Hardrict concluded her candid Instagram post by encouraging her followers to “really sit with those feelings in life’s hard moments and notice how you come out on the other side. Because I bet it’s stronger and even more beautiful than before.”