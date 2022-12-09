Despite their decision to divorce earlier this year, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have made it clear they are still family. Especially with the holidays around the corner. Indeed, the Family Reunion actress and the All-American Homecoming actor plan to spend Christmas together with their two kids.

Mowry recently chatted with E! about her holiday plans and said that when it comes to her break-up with Hardrict, she is learning how to “adjust every single day.”

“I’m happy to say I’m going to be spending Christmas with Cory,” Mowry, 44, shared with E!. “We’re gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. We are family and we always be and that’s what’s important to me.”

She added, “I’m constantly learning every day. I don’t know the answers, I can only follow my heart, and what gives me peace and what makes everybody happy, and that happiness may look different for someone else.”

Mowry announced her split with her ex-husband of 14 years back in October on Instagram in an emotional post. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she wrote at the time.

Nonetheless, the couple remains friends and co-parents. “Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” she told TMZ. “So, we will always be family.”

The couple shares a son Cree 11, and a daughter Cairo, 4. Although the two are no longer an item, Mowry says she does not see their marriage as a failure. “My marriage was a success. I look at it as like a curriculum when you’re in college or high school,” she opened up about her divorce in an interview with TODAY. “You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating. I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children. At the end of that curriculum, there's a graduation, there’s a celebration. So that’s basically how I’m looking at it now.”

As for specific holiday plans, the mom of two told E! the kids look forward to a very savory treat she makes each year. “I make hot chocolate every year, like from scratch,” the Tia Mowry Quick Host said. “It's just adding milk and I melt down chocolate, and then I do different kinds. So, I'll do, like, a gingerbread chocolate where I'll use fresh ginger. And then, peppermint hot chocolate where I'll put peppermint with a candy cane and with sprinkles. We do it every year, and they love it of course.”

Let’s hope she shares this recipe on her Instagram series soon!