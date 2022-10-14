Tia Mowry Shared A Video Of Her Daughter Cairo's Tennis Practice & That Girl Can Swing

Tia Mowry’s 4-year-old daughter Cairo seems to have taken a love for the racket and the court. The Sister, Sister alum revealed on Instagram that her little girl has started playing tennis and she’s got quite a swing!

This week, Mowry shared a video compilation of her daughter at tennis practice. “Cairo’s got a new hobby y’all and she’s having a ball with her crew!! She’s crushing it on the court,” Mowry captioned the Instagram post. “We’re big fans of @serenawilliams in this house!!”

As a matter of fact, in one part of the video, Cairo is rocking some white beads in her hair, similar to the GOAT’s signature look in the early days of her career.

Model and yoga instructor Tara Stiles commented, “Yes !!!! Go Cairo go!! Her ball run and grab is so good and great form and hits and everything!!!”

One fan commented, “Yassss starting her young! I been saying I want to get back on the 🎾 courts myself. Yass team Serena for sure!!”

“One day we may see her and @olympiaohanian competing!! 😯🥹🤗 @serenawilliams,” another added.

Tennis is just one of Cairo’s hobbies these days. Mowry also documented her daughter’s progress in the water and deemed her officially “water safe” after taking swimming lessons since she was an infant. But when Cairo is not playing tennis, she’s making cameos in her mom’s Quick Fix YouTube series (just don’t mess with her about cupcakes) or adorably twinning in stylish outfits.

Cairo is the youngest daughter of Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardict. The two also share a son, Cree, 11. Earlier this month, the Family Reunion actress founder announced that they were getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote on her Instagram on Oct. 4. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Despite going through a breakup, Mowry is looking forward to a new chapter in her life, starting with love and her happy place, which are her children. “My children are my happy place; they always lift me up and give me strength,” she captioned a post to bring awareness to endometriosis. “My pregnancies were complicated by my diagnosis of endometriosis, but I’d do all of it again for my Cree Cree and Cairo. There is nothing better than being their momma and I’m just so lucky to call them mine.”