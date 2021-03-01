It's official, a new best-friendship has blossomed. Over the weekend, Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union's daughters met up for a playdate, and by the looks of it, they had an "epic" time. They giggled, they hugged, they even drove around in a mini Mercedes-Benz... this dynamic duo obviously had a blast together and thankfully their moms shared some snippets of it on Instagram.

Union and Mowry both took to Instagram to share videos of their little meet-up over the weekend. In one clip Mowry shared, you can see the 2-year-olds hugging and then going off together towards the playground.

"Let the #fun begin! @kaaviajames and #cairo had an epic #playdate for the books! Thanks @gabunion for making #cairos day!" the Family Reunion actress captioned her post on Instagram, which also perfectly featured Saweetie's hit song "Best Friend" playing in the background.

On Union's Instagram, the Breaking In actress shared another adorable part of the playdate: the girls took a little spin. In Union's video, you can see the girls cruising around in a mini Mercedes-Benz. Kaavia is driving and Cairo is in the passenger seat, with Cairo saying "Beep" as Kaavia put the mini Benz into gear.

"The playdate we've all been waiting for. When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy," Union wrote on Instagram.

Both moms scooped their daughters' similar personalities and a meet-up was bound to happen. Back in January, Mowry posted a photo of herself and Cairo showing the Anser co-founder smiling from ear to ear while Cairo looked at the camera with a straight face. Union saw the photo and commented, "Cairo and Kaavia, one day that playdate will be epic!!"

Fast-forward eight weeks later and the two finally met. Let's hope this is the start of an epic bestie relationship between the two tots!