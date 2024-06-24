TikTok's Campbell "Pookie" Puckett Reveals She's Pregnant With Her First Baby

TikTok’s Campbell “Pookie” Puckett is pregnant and you know the maternity OOTDs are going to be fire. She and husband Jett Puckett, who are best known for sharing their outfits on social media, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. And you just know that baby is going to be looking quintessentially adorable in whatever tiny outfits they wear, at least according to Jett.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Pookie debuted her baby bump with husband Jett in a sun-dappled video. She wore a long white sleeveless ribbed dress, while Jett dressed in a white shirt and white pants despite all of the rolling around in the grass that appeared to be going on.

“Our greatest blessing,” the expectant mom wrote on Instagram. “Baby Puckett coming soon.” While she did not share details about the baby’s sex or due date, the TikTok influencer went on to share a carousel of photos from their photo shoot, including several of them kissing alongside the caption “can’t wait to be mom and dad.”

For his part, Jett offered one of his trademark supportive comments. “Babe, you have never looked more beautiful.” Because this husband and expectant dad is nothing if not entirely in his wife’s corner on every level.

Jett Puckett isn’t the only one excited about Pookie’s pregnancy. “Never been happier for an internet couple I’ll never meet,” wrote one fan. “congratulations & prayers for a safe/ healthy pregnancy.”

“Hailey Bieber walked so Pookie could run,” wrote another follower, referencing the recent reveal that Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents, while this person added, “Baby Pookie is quintessential to us all.”

Pookie spoke to People about the couple’s excitement to become parents, telling the outlet, “We’ve always dreamed of becoming parents. Jett and I have been together for nine years, married for six, and I’m most excited to see him become a dad — I’ve thought about that since I met him,” she went on to add, “Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world. We’re ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents.”

As the world waits for baby Pookie to arrive, we know one thing for certain. The content will be, in the words of Jett Puckett, “fire.”