If you’ve ever read anything by Cheryl Strayed, you already have some idea of what to expect from the new Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things. Especially if you read the 2012 book of the same name that the series was based on, a deeply moving collection of essays, advice, and personal stories. Strayed managed to turn her own life experience into excellent advice delivered with empathy and kindness. Something fans can expect to be played out in the new television series. And as if that wasn’t enough reason to tune in, how about the exceptional cast that has been chosen? You really couldn’t ask for any better.
The Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things takes inspiration from the book but is, of course, not an exact representation of Strayed’s story. In the series, a character based on Strayed is going through a divorce and trying to raise her teen daughter. She’s also still grieving the loss of her own incredible mother, who died far too young, when she is asked by a fellow writer to take over an advice column. It is through giving this advice that she manages to reconnect to the people she loves in her own life, past and present. And we get to go along for the ride.
Here’s a look at the cast we’ll meet in Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things.
The cast of Tiny Beautiful Things has a lot of emotional work to cover in this eight-episode limited series, which debuts onHulu on April 7. So who are we to do anything other than sit down with a box of tissues and go deep with them? Just like the book and the podcast and everything else in the Cheryl Strayed universe, it’s always worth it.