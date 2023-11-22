Tim Allen Reveals Exciting Update About Toy Story 5 & Even Has An Idea For The Plot

Back in February, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that there was another Toy Story in the works, a fifth to be exact, but didn’t give any further information about what that movie would look like or when it might happen. Now Tim Allen, aka Buzz Lightyear himself, has confirmed an exciting new update to the possibility of Toy Story 5. And he even has a sweet idea for what the story could be.

Allen spoke to host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday about the possibility of making Toy Story 5, and it looks like it’s definitely something fans can expect to happen at some point. “Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on and actually said it was going to happen,” Allen told Fallon. “They have reached out to Tom [Hanks, who voiced Woody] and I to reprise the roles. They’re not saying anything about it.”

After the success of the first four Toy Story films, it makes sense that Disney/Pixar would want to continue making movies about toys who come to life and forge friendships with each other. But Allen admitted to Fallon he wasn’t so certain. “You wonder if four was too many. Is five going to be too much?”

While Allen might not be positive that another Toy Story needs to happen, he does have a rather sweet idea about what the movie’s plot could look like.

“What if the whole story was through Andy as an adult?” he told The Movie Dweeb in a recent interview. [He] has children, and they just happen to be online, and the kid goes, ‘Have you ever seen this toy?’ and Andy sees that Buzz has got a hand missing, and they’re selling these vintage toys. And Andy goes and gathers all the toys up. He has to go out and find each one of them and put them back together, bring them back to his house, and start the whole thing over again with his son.”

As heartwarming as Allen’s idea for Toy Story 5 sounds, he did admit to Fallon that another writer, who has worked on previous Toy Story movies, is actually already on the case. “According to the scuttlebutt, the writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it.’ It could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

We don’t know what the idea was, but we feel pretty confident that we’ll love it.