Travis Kelce Defends Pulling A Major Dad Move At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In Paris

Generally speaking, the Kelce brother who gives off strong dad energy is Jason. He is an actual dad of three daughters, after all, while Travis Kelce is a cool hip guy dating one of the most famous women on the planet. So you could be forgiven for thinking that he’s up to date on all the techie stuff out there. Not so. In fact, he really pulled a “Papa Kelce” at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Paris.

Travis Kelce headed off to Paris, France this week (pronounced Fr-AWN in his recent New Heights podcast chat with brother Jason) to catch Taylor Swift’s latest leg of her Eras Tour. This is his fifth concert, but the first he has attended since she added songs from her Tortured Poets Department album, which sweetly includes one about him. It was a special moment for the Kansas City Chiefs player, and one he wanted to document for posterity.

At the concert, Travis was seen recording Swift at her Paris concert... with the flash on. Something brother Jason teased him about by saying he was “caught pulling an Ed Kelce move here, taking a video with your flash on,” referring to their dad. “What are you doing Trav? You’re supposed to be better than this.”

For his part, Travis Kelce was sticking to his guns. “The settings on the camera, if it’s dark, it’s going to automatically put the flash on. I don’t understand, I was just trying to get some good video, some good memories,” he said on the podcast. “So I don’t give a damn.”

Jason Kelce, good brother that he is, supported Travis by saying, “You probably got some good videos. Flash makes a big difference.”

Travis Kelce isn’t the only one to subtly reference Ed Kelce these days. Taylor Swift actually gave her boyfriend’s dad a shout out in her new song “So High School,” when she sang, “I feel like laughin’ / In the middle of practice / Do that impression you did of your dad again.”

Maybe Travis’s use of a flash in his video was just honoring Taylor Swift’s request to do an impression of his dad. If so, he’s certainly a dutiful boyfriend on pretty much every single level.