Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed To Her Last Year & Why She Said No

The second episode of Season 2 of The Kardashians revealed yet another bombshell from Khloé Kardashian. The mom of two revealed to sister Kim Kardashian that the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, had proposed to her last year. Not long before he was embroiled in yet another cheating scandal that resulted in him fathering a child with another woman, 9-month-old son Theo, with Maralee Nichols. Kardashian didn’t accept Thompson’s proposal, she explained to her sister in the episode, because she wasn’t “excited to tell my family.”

The two sisters were discussing Khloé’s relationship after discovering that he had fathered a child with another woman when Kim said, “The fact that he proposed to you and you didn’t tell us...” The mom of four went on to explain in a confessional, “I'll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine's Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine's Day. And then I called him the day after and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?' and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I did in December.' Oh my God, she didn't tell us!”

Khloé confirmed that he had indeed proposed to her, and explained to Kim why she didn’t feel comfortable accepting at the time. “I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone.’ And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

Of course, Kardashian fans know what happened just months after the fact. She and Thompson, now separated, welcomed their son via surrogate in August, making 4-year-old daughter True a big sister. And she is trying to move on with her life. “It's a lot. I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own,” Khloé explained to Kim. “We were in the best place that we were, so when we're in the peak of our relationship, you go ahead and cheat on me? I don't even wanna know what you do in the worst of our relationship! I'm just like, shame on me almost. I know better and I didn't do better because I had so much hope and faith.”

Home and faith, and now a new baby boy to brighten her world. It was a rough road for Khloé Kardashian. Fortunately, she persevered.