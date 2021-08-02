It’s not a surprise that unicorns are a favorite among children. Mystical and magical, unicorns represent a fairytale world that can still seem like a realistic possibility to many young kids. Unicorns are full of mystery, and they’re also fun, cute, and exciting. If your little one is completely obsessed, an easy way for them to get their fix is to watch the TV shows and movies for kids who like unicorns. Surprisingly, though, there aren’t that many out there. If you’ve found yourself watching the same unicorn show or movie over and over (and over and over and over) again, it’s time to switch it up.

The great thing about shows and movies about unicorns is that they can range in age. There are animated series about unicorns that even little ones will be entertained by, and there are also some movies made about the fantasy creature that older kids will be interested in as well. After all, it’s fun to watch films about unicorns, even when you know they’re not real.

Finding something new to watch can sometimes require a little digging through various streaming platforms. Since I know how busy you are (trust me, I get it — I have a 2-year-old), I’ve done the work for you. These TV shows and movies about unicorns are sure to keep them occupied — for a little while, at least.

1 Wish Upon A Unicorn This movie is perfect for middle school kids who still want to hold onto the hope that unicorns actually are real. In the film, two sisters move to their grandmother’s farm and discover a baby unicorn named Rocco. As the sisters try to save Rocco, they also have to convince everyone that they’re not making him up. Exciting and adorable, this is a great rainy day watch. You can find it on Netflix. Rated PG

2 The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn In the fairy world of Bayala, a magical country where fairies have been living in harmony with nature for centuries, something is wrong. The evil fairy queen steals the precious dragon eggs, putting Bayala and its inhabitants in danger. Only twin sisters Surah and Sera can save the country with the help of their friends (which includes a unicorn). It can be found on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime. Rated G

3 Princess Lillifee and the Little Unicorn This German animated film takes place in the fictional land of Pinkovia, where Princess Lillifee is enjoying a fun summer. But one night, a unicorn named Rosalie appears in the princess’ dream and asks her to help her find her baby Lucy. When Princess Lillifee wakes up, baby Lucy is sitting on her bed, and the princess is then on a mission to find Rosalie. This one is exciting and unique. You can find it on Amazon, and Amazon Prime users can watch it for free. Rated 13+

4 Mia and Me Looking for a television show that your child can look forward to watching? Check out Mia and Me on Netflix. The series, which currently has three seasons, is about a 12-year-old girl named Mia who is given a book and bracelet that transport her to Centopia, a magical storybook world. In Centopia, Mia is a flying elf who has the ability to talk to unicorns, and she is told she has to save the unicorns from the evil queen. Her elven warrior friends help her as they struggle to keep the unicorns safe. Rated G

5 Barbie Dreamtopia The TV series Barbie Dreamtopia is perfect for younger kids who love to watch anything about fantasy worlds. In the show, Barbie and her sister Chelsea visit the land of Dreamtopia, where they do everything from meet unicorns to transform into mermaids. While the show isn’t entirely about unicorns, the mystical creatures do make appearances in almost every episode. Amazon Prime subscribers can watch it for free. Rated TV-Y

6 The Last Unicorn The Last Unicorn is a bit of a throwback — it was made in 1982. That doesn’t take away from how fun it is to watch, even if the animation seems a bit old. In the movie, King Haggard wants to destroy all of the unicorns in the world. When one unicorn figures out she’s in danger, she gets the help of sorcerer Schmendrick and embarks on a long journey to defeat Haggard and save the unicorns from extinction. Rated G

7 My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Another long series that kids can really sink their teeth into is My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. There are eight seasons on Netflix (tons of options!), and it can also be found on Hulu with a premium subscription. It’s a revamped version of My Little Pony that little kids and even teen girls will find fun to watch. In the series, Princess Celestia sends her star pupil, Twilight Sparkle, to Ponyville. There, she meets five new friends, and the show follows their adventures together. Rated PG

8 Nico the Unicorn Another oldie but goodie, Nico the Unicorn was made in 1998 and is based on a book by the same name. In the film, a boy named Billy gets in an accident that injures his leg and ends up visiting Starlight Circus. It’s there that he mets and buys a pony... who ends up giving birth to a unicorn named Nico. When the pony gets killed by a mountain lion, Billy is in charge of protecting Nico. The film can be purchased on Amazon. Rated NR

9 Unikitty Fun to watch and full of colorful animation, this Cartoon Network series is all about Unikitty, a unicorn and kitty hybrid who is the ruler of a magic kingdom. Unikitty has made it her life mission to make sure everyone in her kingdom is happy and to get rid of any negativity. The show follows Unikitty and her friends in their mission. You can find free episodes on Cartoon Network or watch the series on Hulu with a subscription. Rated 6+

10 The Little Unicorn Every kid who has ever wished for a unicorn will appreciate this movie. This modern-day fairy tale is about a girl named Polly who lives with her grandfather. When her favorite horse dies, a baby unicorn is also magically born on the farm. As villagers realize that Polly and her grandfather have a baby unicorn, they plot to try and steal her, and Polly has to keep her safe. This can be watched on Amazon Prime for free with a subscription. Rated PG

11 Nella the Princess Knight This adorable Nickelodeon Jr. series is all about Nella, a princess-knight who is a unique hero. Nella works with her loyal knight Sir Garrett, his trusty horse Clod, and her unicorn Trinket to fight for justice and go on adventures. Nella stays true to herself no matter what, and the show is meant to help foster relationship development and empower preschoolers to be courageous. Sounds good to me! You can find the series on Amazon Prime for free with a premium subscription. Rated TV-Y

12 How to Catch a Unicorn If you’ve ever read the How To Catch A... book series and your kids were fans (my daughter is obsessed with every single one we’ve read), then it may be worth purchasing How to Catch a Unicorn from Amazon. The short animated film is based on the book, and is all about the crazy traps kids set trying to catch a mystical and elusive unicorn. Rated G

13 Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus OK, so to be fair, Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus is actually about a magical winged horse and not a unicorn. But, when you think about it, aren’t they kind of the same thing? Plus, this is a good way to introduce your child to another magical creature! In the film, Barbie stars as Annika, who teams up with the winged horse Brietta to break an evil wizard’s spell in Cloud Kingdom. This one can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime. Rated ALL

14 Hatchimal: Adventures in Hatchtopia In this extremely adorable series, the Hatchimals — Cheetree, Penguala, Draggle, Puppit — and their new friends explore Hatchtopia, where they solve mysteries, learn life lessons, and have exciting adventures. Some of the little Hatchimals are unicorn hybrids, like Owlicorn and Mer-Unikeet, and your kids will get so excited when they show up on screen. There are also tons of Hatchimals toys out there, which makes this interactive and even more fun. You can watch the series on Netflix. Rated G

15 Fantasia 2000 There’s a pretty good chance that kids who like unicorns like all sorts of fantasy creatures and worlds. And if they don’t, there’s nothing wrong with introducing them to new ones. Fantasia 2000 is an updated version of the classic, which features several music selections, which corresponding videos, as well as commentary from celebrities. Dazzling and even fun for you to watch, this one features some unicorns as well. You can find it on Disney Plus. Rated G

16 Toy Story 3 Any of the Toy Story movies are always a great pick for kids, but Toy Story 3 is especially great for unicorn fans. This is the film where viewers met Buttercup, a stuffed unicorn first seen in Bonnie’s room and then later at day care. While Buttercup doesn’t have a big role in the film, he’s still fun to spot — and the rest of the movie is great as well. It’s about Andy getting ready to leave for college, and putting his toy away in the attic, only to have them sent to day care, where they do everything to escape. You can watch this on Disney Plus. Rated G

17 Despicable Me 3 You also really can’t go wrong with the Despicable Me film series, especially the third one. In every film, Agnes carries around a plush unicorn she absolutely adores, and in the third film, she ends up getting sold and so has a slightly bigger story line. The film is about Gru retiring, while the reunited siblings have to work together to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a child star seeking his revenge. You can rent it on Amazon Prime. Rated PG