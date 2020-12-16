In case you needed something to look forward to (who doesn't these days), you'll be delighted to know that an Up spin-off series is coming to Disney+ in 2021. And best of all, the main character is Dug. That's right, Dug the dog.

Ten years after the beloved Pixar film first premiered in theaters, Disney announced that Up is getting a spin-off series on Disney+ in the new year. Up tells the story of Carl, a geriatric balloon salesman who longs for adventure. So when Carl decides to tie thousands of balloons to his house and fly to South America, he doesn't imagine that an 8-year-old kids named Russell would tag along. Together, Carl and Russell go on a journey filled with danger and surprises and interesting characters like Dug, the dog who can communicate.

And Dug is now the star of the Up spin-off series, which is currently titled Dug Days. Here's everything we know about the series so far.

It's Told From Dug's Point-Of-View

When Carl and Russell meet Dug in Up, they find that he is a misfit dog that can communicate with humans, thanks to his owner's special technology. But he isn't the best communicator, especially since he is constantly getting side tracked by squirrels.

Dug Days will reportedly focus on Dug discovering the "dangers of suburbia" through his point-of-view. This involves him encountering other puppies, noisy fireworks, and his favorite animals, squirrels.

It Premieres In Fall 2021

You'll have to hang tight to watch Dug Days; the series will reportedly premiere on Disney+ next fall. But the wait will definitely be worth it because it's about Dug, duh.

You'll Need A Disney+ Subscription

This series isn't coming to TV, so you will need a Disney+ subscription, which currently costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 for the whole year.

It's One Of Many New Pixar Projects

Dug Days isn't the only series Disney has in the works. Over 50 new movies and TV series were announced Disney's annual Investor Day earlier this month. Pixar fans can also expect to see a Cars spin-off series focusing on Lightning McQueen and Mater. This is in addition to an anthology about a middle school baseball team and several short films from Pixar coming to Disney+.