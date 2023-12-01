Uzo Aduba is officially a mom. The Orange is the New Black star welcomed her first baby with husband Robert Sweeting, and she is already “in love” with her little one.

Aduba took to Instagram on Nov. 30 to tell the world that she had welcomed a baby girl, who she named Adaiba Lee Nonyem. “My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her cuddling her new daughter. “My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you.”

The name Adaiba has Nigerian roots and means, as Aduba noted, daughter of the people, beautiful daughter, and daughter of the King.

The proud mom, who married Sweeting in 2021, finished her post by saying, “I’m a Mommy you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:).”

Aduba first announced that she was pregnant back in June, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents,” Aduba wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Now their little girl has arrived. And the messages of congratulations came pouring in from fellow celebrities like Aduba’s Orange is the New Black co-star Danielle Brooks who wrote, “My God. This is so beautiful, congratulations on the expansion of your beautiful family Uzo.” Fellow parent Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, “I’m over the moon for you love! You already look like a natural! I’m here for ANYTHING you need. Except breast feeding,” while Octavia Spencer simply noted, “Congratulations. You’re glowing.”

The couple did not share a photo of their little one’s face, but this we know for sure. She is loved. Her parents are happy. And she already has a gorgeous head of hair.