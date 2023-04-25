Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were Spotted On A Kiss Cam During A Parents’ Night Out

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left 3-year-old Archie and 22-month-old Lilibet at home as they enjoyed a little date night out in Los Angeles. The couple snagged tickets to a Lakers playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies and were even spotted on the NBA kiss cam.

In a video posted by the NBA, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are smiling and laughing together as the kiss cam puts them on the spotlight. While it kinda, sorta looks like Harry may have gone in for a quick kiss, the footage doesn’t capture any smooch between the two. The video shows Harry giving a thumbs up to someone off camera, Meghan waving as they realize they’re on the jumbotron, and Harry then leaning in toward his wife as she gently grabs his arm. Harry quickly smirks (if he were an emoji, this would be him 😬) and they go about enjoying evening.

This is the first time Meghan and Harry have been seen publicly since they submitted their respective RSVPs to King Charles’ coronation ceremony on May 6. The palace said in a statement earlier this month that Harry will attend the ceremony while Meghan will stay in California with their two children.

While royal commentator Omid Scobie reported their son Archie’s 4th birthday, which is also on May 6, “played a factor in the couple’s decision” on who would attend the coronation, the Duchess of Sussex has addressed reports suggesting another reason. Last week, The Telegraph reported that Meghan would not be attending the coronation due to King Charles’ response to a letter she had written him about unconscious bias in the royal family.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes told NBC News. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various other royal correspondents to stop exhausting the circus that they alone are creating.”

It seems her life in the present includes enjoying a date night out with her husband and planning Archie’s 4th birthday party. A source told People Meghan is planning a “low-key party” at their home with friends and the duchess’ mom, Doria Ragland, there to help celebrate. And maybe even some birthday waffles?