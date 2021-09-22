If you haven’t heard the excellent news, Netflix’s romantic and cozy hit series Virgin River has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season. And that means that fans are finally going to see what happens between nurse-from-the-big-city Mel and Jack, the hunky bar owner and former U.S. Marine who has everyone smitten.

After Season 3 ended in a massive cliffhanger, Virgin River fans are understandably itching for more. So here’s everything we know so far. Be warned, however, this article contains spoilers if you aren’t caught on the show.

When Will Virgin River Season 4 Premiere?

Unfortunately, a premiere date has not yet been announced for Season 4 and it might be a little while before it debuts on Netflix. Although it might seem a little hard to believe, Season 3 was just released in July 2021.

Production on Season 4 has not yet been completed, according to Fan Sided, and is likely to wrap in November, which means that Virgin River Season 4 could premiere sometime next summer.

There Will Be More Jack & Mel Moments In Season 4

The series, based on the bestselling book series by Robyn Carr, is not short of dramatic moments between the show’s main characters, Jack, played by Martin Henderson, and Mel, played by Alexandra Breckenridge. In Season 3 alone, there was a funeral, a divorce, natural disasters, and that super shocking cliffhanger. So fans can expect more drama in Season 4.

NETFLIX (c) 2020

According to Deadline, there will be plenty of ups, downs, and more romantic moments between Jack and Mel. With Season 3 ending with that massive cliffhanger (spoiler alert!) surrounding the paternity of Mel’s baby, Season 4 will explore the characters’ reactions to the news.

“Because it was at the end of the episode and the season, we didn’t really get the chance for the characters to explore what that information will do to them,” Henderson told TVLine in July. “We’ll save that for a potential Season 4, but it’s a very effective cliffhanger.”

And rest assured, you will get answers. Virgin River’s show runner, Sue Tenney, told TVLine that viewers will know who the father of Mel’s baby is by the end of Season 4.

Other Characters Will Return

But don’t worry, you will get answers about those other massive cliffhangers, too. Virgin River’s youngest couple, Ricky and Lizzie will come to a crossroads in Season 4, deciding between their romance or their lives. “Ricky and Lizzie are growing and maturing at different rates, but we hope they’ll get to the same place at a certain point,” Tenney told TVLine. “And that’s the best way to describe that relationship — it’s the timing thing we go through.”

NETFLIX (c) 2020

You’ll also learn about Doc’s secret past, if Brady is guilty of shooting Jack, and the fate of Hope after her car accident. In fact, most of Hope’s journey in Season 4 will focus on Hope’s life after the car accident, according to Entertainment Weekly, and all of the changes that will bring into her life. Sounds juicy!

But don’t worry, it certainly seems like all of the major characters, including John, Charmaine, and Brie, among others, will return.

Watch The First 3 Seasons On Netflix

In the meantime, while you wait for Season 4 to premiere, you can rewatch every single episode of Virgin River on Netflix right now.

The hit show, about a nurse practitioner who moves to a small Northern California town and falls for a local bar owner, is so beloved for a reason. It’s the kind of show that gives you all of the cozy feels and makes you want to move to a small town in the wilderness ASAP. If only we could all be in Mel’s shoes.