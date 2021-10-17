One of the most relaxing ways to while away an evening is to curl up in front of your TV and settle in to watch Virgin River on Netflix. The show is so easy to watch, so comforting and engaging and let’s face it, very beautiful to look at. What could be better than an evening in Virgin River with Doc and Mel and Jack and Hope when she’s not off on some madcap adventure? But how do we unwind now that the third season is over? We wait for season four and then we wait for season five. And we find out if Virgin River is a book so we can curl up with that in the meantime.

Virgin River Series

As most fans are probably already well aware, Virgin River on Netflix is based on the series of novels of the same name by Robyn Carr first published in 2007. There have been a whopping total of 19 books published in the Virgin River anthology so far, which is great news for people who are in no rush to see the end of the Netflix series. With names like “Temptation Ridge,” and “My Kind Of Christmas,” what romance-lover wouldn’t want to watch these books come to life?

True To Form

The description of the very first Virgin River book makes it patently clear that the series, which was developed for Netflix by Sue Tenney, has stayed true to the original story. Everything is based on one fateful ad that will change Melinda Monroe’s life for good, “Wanted: Midwife/nurse practitioner in Virgin River, population six hundred. Make a difference against a backdrop of towering California redwoods and crystal clear rivers. Rent-free cabin included.”

Also included; steamy looks with ex-Marine and bar owner Jack. Just saying.

Part Of A Movement

When Virgin River was initially picked up for a second season on Netflix, author Robyn Carr told The Washington Post, “It’s so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. It’s beyond anything I could have imagined. I’ve been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new Virgin River adventure with your favorite characters.”

There does appear to be something of a movement going on, a return to feel-good romance series that are simply easy to watch and comforting. And Virgin River is the top of that lovely heap.

Thank goodness Robyn Carr wrote that ad for a midwife and then wrote a character named Mel who answered it. Otherwise where would we be? Now if only it was a real place.