Every holiday has its own traditions: trees and stockings on Christmas, turkey on Thanksgiving, pumpkins and costumes on Halloween. But there’s something many of our most beloved holidays all have in common: a Peanuts special! It used to be you could tune in to your local TV station to watch them, but streaming has made things a bit more complicated and it won’t be aired this year. So here’s how to watch It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown in 2022...

It’s The Easter Beagle is a classic Peanuts special.

It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown debuted in 1974, nearly a decade after the first Peanuts holiday special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. In the 30-minute film, Linus is trying to convince the Peanuts gang not to bother themselves with preparations. There’s no point! Don’t they know? The Easter Beagle (who looks curiously like Snoopy) will take care of everything thing if they just believe. As usually happens with Linus’ strange holiday ideas, only Sally is on board (even if their non-encounter with The Great Pumpkin has left her a bit leery). Still, no one else — Charlie Brown, Lucy, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, and more — is willing to take chances and keep busy dying eggs and getting ready for the holiday by attempting to color eggs.

You can stream It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.

If you don’t have a subscription to Apple TV+, you’ll need one to stream this Easter special. The service offers a seven day free trial and after that it’s $4.99 a month. Of course, considering Apple TV+ is your one-stop shop for all things Peanuts, including all the other specials (in addition to a bevvy of original programing and movies), you it might be worth it to go beyond the seven days!

AppleTV

You can also buy It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown on DVD.

Available for just about $10 on Amazon and Walmart, this gives you the option of re-watching the special year after year, as God and nature intended! Another DVD option is to pick up the Peanuts Deluxe Edition, again, either from Amazon or Walmart for about $27 or Target (for a few dollars more) and you’ll be able to watch not only Easter Beagle but Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown; It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving; and A Charlie Brown Christmas. It’s a great investment for families who watch the Peanuts specials every year! Online resellers, like eBay and others, often have Easter Beagle for sale as well!

There’s also a book version of the special.

For those times when you’re done watching the same cartoon over and over again but your child isn’t, check out the the accompanying Easter-themed children’s book, Here Comes The Easter Beagle! You can pick it up from any number of online retailers (it usually costs under $10) or from your local independent bookshop. It also comes with a festive sheet of stickers that will likely keep your kid entertained for hours, or at least, until they run out of places to put the stickers.

Don’t want to buy? Check out your local library.

Public libraries are amazing and so painfully underutilized. Books, of course, but downloadable e-books, downloadable audio books, puzzles, games, DVDs, music, and more are often available, just waiting for you to take them home. So this is a perfect place to go to get your hands on a DVD you don’t need to own and don’t care to pay for! I checked my local library (for science) and while they don’t carry either the book or the DVD, they are connected to at least five libraries that have both and can get them to me within a week! Don’t know where your local library is? Don’t worry, you can find yours on USA.gov and start enjoying it today!