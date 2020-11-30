The holiday season just isn't complete without a dose of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang. And in a year like 2020 that's been full of blows and upset, knowing how to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas this year will hopefully help lift some spirits.

You Can Stream A Charlie Brown Christmas

If you have Apple TV+, you can stream A Charlie Brown Christmas whenever you'd like starting on Dec. 4. But if you don't have an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $4.99 a month after a free seven day trial, and aren't interested in adding another streaming service to your monthly bills, you will be able to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas for free on the Apple TV app from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Will Also Air On TV

After some immediate upset surrounding news that the Charlie Brown holiday specials — including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown — have moved to Apple TV+ and wouldn't air on TV as they traditionally have, PBS announced it had teamed up with the streaming platform to broadcast A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV this year.

Mark your calendars: On Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST, A Charlie Brown Christmas will air ad-free on PBS and PBS KIDS.

For decades, the special has traditionally aired on networks like CBS and ABC. Why the change this year? That would be due to a deal made between Apple TV+ and Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions announced in October. "Apple TV+ has teamed up with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things 'Peanuts,' bringing together new original series and specials, along with iconic beloved specials to fans around the world, all in one place," Apple said in a press release.

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' first aired on television in 1965. CBS

You Can Also Buy The Christmas Special

If you prefer to have a physical copy of A Charlie Brown Christmas, you can always purchase the DVD at Best Buy or Target.

No matter how you choose to A Charlie Brown Christmas this December, hopefully there's a moment for you and your loved ones to relax and sing along to "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing" with Charlie and his friends. After all, 2020 has been full of "good grief" moments, so these simple pleasures have never been more needed.