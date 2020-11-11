Every year, families sit down to watch those classic Peanuts holiday specials. And, traditionally, that required a good old-fashioned cable subscription. This year, however, you'll need to sign up for to sign up for Apple TV+ to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. But before you say "good grief" on the gobble gobble spirit, the special will be available for free ahead of the holiday.

You Can Stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving On Apple TV+

Starting on Nov. 18, you can stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on AppleTV+. But if you don't want to pay for another subscription, the holiday special will be available for a short period of time to stream for free on the Apple TV app from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27. Before then (and after), you'll have to subscribe to AppleTV+ for $4.99 a month to see Woodstock, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Franklin, Lucy van Pelt, Linus van Pelt, Peppermint Patty, and Sally Brown.

Other Peanuts holiday specials, including It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas, are also available on Apple TV+ starting this year.

After rights to the Peanuts content were acquired by Apple TV+ in 2018, this year will be the first time these beloved holiday specials will not air on TV since 1965. "Apple TV+ has teamed up with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things 'Peanuts,' bringing together new original series and specials, along with iconic beloved specials to fans around the world, all in one place," the streaming service said in a statement in October.

If You Don’t Have Apple TV+, You Still Have Options

If you don’t want to add another subscription to your list of bills or prefer not to stream the holiday special, you can always dust off your old DVD or Blu-ray player and purchase a copy of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in stores or online from Target for $19.99. The DVD version is $9.99. Google Play also has an ebook audio version available for $6.99. And of course, there is always Amazon.

No matter how you choose to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year, it will surely to bring the same joy it's brought to families for decades. So sit back with your family and enjoy watching Charlie Brown put together a Thanksgiving meal of jellybeans, pretzels, and two slices of toast for his friends in the 1973 classic.