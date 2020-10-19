For decades, families have enjoyed watching Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang get into the Halloween spirit with a trip to the pumpkin patch and a little trick-or-treating. And don't worry, you can keep up that tradition of watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown this fall, so here's everything you need to know.

Where Can I Watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown In 2020?

This year, you can stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+. The 25-minute special will be available to stream on the Apple TV app for free from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, but if you want to watch the special before then (and during any time of the year for that matter) you can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month after a free seven day trial.

And thanks to a new streaming deal, you'll be able to watch other holiday specials on Apple TV+, like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as new animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+.

Will It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Air On TV In 2020?

At the moment, there are unfortunately no TV listings scheduled for the holiday special.

Last year, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown aired twice on ABC leading up to Halloween during primetime TV hours. According to Variety, ABC had signed a deal with Peanuts Worldwide LLC and Lee Mendelson Film Productions that allowed the network to air the Peanuts animated holiday specials through 2020. Apple landed the rights to new Peanuts programming in 2018, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and has since become the home for all things Peanuts.

Apple TV+

Can I Buy Or Rent It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?

If you don't have a smart TV and don't want to sign up for Apple TV+, you can purchase a copy of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in stores or online from Target or Best Buy. Both retailers are currently selling the special for $9.99 in DVD or Blu-ray forms, and you can get it delivered straight to your doorstep, possibly just in time before Halloween depending on the shipping. In any case, you'll definitely have it for next year or whenever the spooky spirit strikes.

You might have to blow the dust off of that old DVD player or sign up for a streaming service, but watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown with your family this Halloween will certainly worth it.