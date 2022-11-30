Viewers cannot stop snapping their fingers about Wednesday. The newly released Netflix series featuring the iconic Addams Family teen premiered on Nov. 23 and has already broken streaming records. With such an impressive start, can fans expect a second season of Wednesday? Here’s everything we know so far.

Wednesday has broken streaming records.

In the first week the series premiered, Wednesday set a new streaming record with over 341 million hours viewed on Netflix, according to Deadline. And it’s easy to see why.

In Wednesday, Jenny Ortega plays the adolescent goth, who tries to adjust to life at the boarding school, Nevermore Academy, while also solving a murder mystery that entangled her parents and investigating the beast behind the monstrous killing spree in the local town nearby. It has all of the teen drama, including the love-hate relationship a teen girl has with their mother, plus a few werewolves, shapeshifters, ghosts, sirens, piranhas, a cursed Pilgrim, and a Hyde. And then there’s Thing, who shows us what a true five-finger discount looks like!

The comedy-horror also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as her father Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez, as her younger brother Pugsley, whom she claims to despise but fiercely protects (hence, the piranhas and boys swim team scene at the beginning) At the end of Season 1, the students go home for the semester and many fans are already anxiously awaiting Season 2.

So, will there be a Wednesday Season 2?

Well, series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar sure hope so. In an interview with Empire, Gough discussed the possibilities of a new series. “Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about [a second season,]” he told Empire, according to Screenrant. “There's definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

What could Wednesday Season 2 be about?

Gough told Collider that a layout for Season 2 is already in motion, but has not released any details on what that would look like. “You leave yourself open to see how people react to the first season, how they’re reacting to certain storylines, and how they’re reacting to certain characters,” Gough told the outlet. “It’s a roadmap, where I know how to get there on the interstates, but there might be some fun back roads that we can explore, as well.”

Wednesday Season 2 could focus largely on family.

But one topic the creators did make clear that they want to dive into more, if a second season is confirmed, is family, specifically the relationship between Wednesday and her mother Morticia. “The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important,” Millar told TVline. He added that the show’s focus will be Wednesday but he definitely would like “to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

Millar added, “The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray. I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”

Where to watch Season 1 of Wednesday?

All eight episodes of the first season of Wednesday are available to stream on Netflix. Snap, snap!