Ahsoka Is A Totally Different Jedi Tale That Might Be Too Intense For Little Kids

The Star Wars universe can be a tough one to navigate for parents. The movies tend to be fairly kid-friendly, and of course there are animated series and other off-shoots that work for kids. But when it comes to live-action series like Ahsoka, which premieres on Aug. 23 on Disney+, things get a little more mature. Here’s what parents need to know before you begin streaming.

Ahsoka is about a Jedi with an interesting mentor.

Disney’s Ahsoka is the story of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi from an alien race of people from the planet Shili. Much like all Jedis in the Star Wars universe, Ahsoka was once a Jedi-in-training called a Padawn, and who was her trainer? None other than Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. Unlike the other Jedis, Ahsoka parted ways with the Jedi masters after she was falsely accused of an explosion in the Jedi temple. She also parted ways with Skywalker after he became Darth Vader and joined the Rebellion. Ahsoka takes place after the fall of the Empire, when the former Jedi Knight is compelled to investigate a possible new threat to the galaxy. And she’s training Padawans of her own to help her.

Ahsoka is ready to take on the Sith in the Disney+ trailer.

A new trailer for Ahsoka is dark and foreboding and full of action. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson, who originally played the role in The Mandalorian) is trying to find a young Jedi named Ezra (Eman Esfandi), who went missing many years ago when he was taken by the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson). She will have to stop Thrawn, who is considered the heir to the Empire, if she hopes to stop a war. Ahsoka also stars Ray Stevenson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Hayden Christensen making his return as Anakin Skywalker.

Is Ahsoka appropriate for kids?

In keeping with other Star Wars spin-off series like Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, and Andor, Ahsoka does not appear to be for very young kids. The limited series might prove to be a hit with older kids who are already comfortable with the darker side of the Force, but parents of younger kids will probably want to watch it on their own.

Ahsoka does not have an official rating just yet, but it’s probably safe to say that it will fall into the same category as the other live action Star Wars limited series. Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian were both rated TV-14 for violence, which seems fairly likely for Ahsoka as well.

When can you watch Ahsoka?

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ with a 2-episode premiere on Aug. 23.